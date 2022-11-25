San Francisco visits Davidson after Mennenga's 23-point outing

San Francisco Dons (6-0) at Davidson Wildcats (5-1)
The Dons are 1-0 in road games. San Francisco is sixth in the WCC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Zane Meeks averaging 2.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Loyer is scoring 21.5 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Connor Kochera is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Davidson.
Tyrell Roberts averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Khalil Shabazz is averaging 14.3 points, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals for San Francisco.
