San Francisco visits UNLV following Gilbert's 25-point game

San Francisco Dons (8-3) at UNLV Rebels (10-0) Las Vegas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -6; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: UNLV faces the San Francisco Dons after Keshon Gilbert scored 25 points in UNLV’s 74-70 win over the Washington State Cougars. The Rebels are 5-0 on their home court. UNLV averages 79.1 points while outscoring opponents by 17.7 points per game.

The Dons have gone 1-1 away from home. San Francisco is second in the WCC giving up 67.7 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilbert is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Rebels. Elijah Harkless is averaging 14.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 39.3% for UNLV.

Tyrell Roberts averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Khalil Shabazz is averaging 14.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, four assists and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

