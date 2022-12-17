San Francisco visits UNLV following Gilbert's 25-point game

San Francisco Dons (8-3) at UNLV Rebels (10-0)
The Dons have gone 1-1 away from home. San Francisco is second in the WCC giving up 67.7 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gilbert is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Rebels. Elijah Harkless is averaging 14.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 39.3% for UNLV.
Tyrell Roberts averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Khalil Shabazz is averaging 14.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, four assists and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games for San Francisco.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.