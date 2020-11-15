Gaither took a pop pass and raced past three defenders for a 41-yard touchdown to make it 7-3 with 6:11 left in the first quarter and the Spartans led the rest of the way.
Gaither’s diving 2-yard touchdown with 1:28 left in the first half gave San Jose State a 24-10 lead. Isaiah Hamilton made a diving catch for a 27-yard gain on a third-and-11 play and a pair of pass interference penalties against the Runnin’ Rebels defense kept the drive alive for the Spartans.
Charles Williams scored on a 4-yard run to trim UNLV’s deficit to 24-17 with about four minutes left in the third quarter, but San Jose State responded with a five-play, 71-yard drive capped by Kairee Robinson’s 12-yard touchdown run.
The Spartans, who went into the game with six sacks this season, had seven on Saturday, — including three by Cade Hall and two by Viliami Fehoko.
The Runnin’ Rebels (0-4, 0-4) went three-and-out five times.
