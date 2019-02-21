San Jose State (3-22, 0-13) vs. Air Force (11-15, 6-8)

Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force looks to extend San Jose State’s conference losing streak to 16 games. San Jose State’s last MWC win came against the Utah State Aggies 64-62 on Feb. 28, 2018. Air Force is coming off a 64-61 win at Fresno State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Air Force’s Lavelle Scottie has averaged 15.5 points and 5.2 rebounds while Ryan Swan has put up 11.9 points and 7.3 rebounds. For the Spartans, Michael Steadman has averaged 12.8 points and 7.9 rebounds while Brae Ivey has put up 9.8 points.

LEAPING FOR LAVELLE: Scottie has connected on 29.4 percent of the 85 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 62 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Air Force is 0-8 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 11-7 when it scores at least 62.

COLD SPELL: San Jose State has lost its last nine road games, scoring 60.3 points, while allowing 87.3 per game.

BALL SECURITY: San Jose State’s offense has turned the ball over 16.1 times per game this season, but is averaging 11.8 turnovers over its last five games and 10 over its last three.

