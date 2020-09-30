Players will continue to take classes online with support and tutoring available remotely while the team is practicing in Arcata, which is about 330 miles away from San Jose State’s campus.
Approximately 135 players, coaches and essential support staff will travel to Humboldt State. The costs of the trip will be determined by how long the team stays there.
The Spartans are set to begin an eight-game season on Oct. 24.
