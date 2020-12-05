Nevens had 16 carries for 152 yards. He broke loose for a 72-yard touchdown run and a 10-yard score, each in the first quarter. Robinson ran 17 times for 111 yards, including a 2-yard TD run that capped an 18-play, 70-yard drive in the third quarter.
The Spartans’ Nick Starkel was 11 of 23 passing for 167 yards. He tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Holiness, and a 50-yard score to Tre Walker in the fourth quarter.
Chevan Cordeiro completed 28 of 42 passes, threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another score for Hawaii (3-4, 3-4).
