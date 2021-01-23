Makuach Maluach, whose 14 points per game heading into the contest led the Lobos, scored just six points on 2-for-11 shooting.
San Jose State returned the favor as New Mexico beat the Spartans 67-51 on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.