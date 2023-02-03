San Jose State and Wyoming meet in conference

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wyoming Cowboys (7-14, 2-7 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (13-9, 4-5 MWC) San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Omari Moore and the San Jose State Spartans host Noah Reynolds and the Wyoming Cowboys in MWC action Saturday. The Spartans have gone 8-2 in home games. San Jose State is the MWC leader with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Vaihola averaging 2.5.

The Cowboys are 2-7 in conference play. Wyoming is 5-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Spartans and Cowboys square off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is shooting 44.8% and averaging 15.9 points for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Reynolds is scoring 15.2 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Cowboys. Hunter Maldonado is averaging 11.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the past 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 67.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

