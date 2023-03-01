San Jose State beats Colorado State 63-46

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Alvaro Cardenas scored 16 points and the San Jose State Spartans beat the Colorado State Rams 63-46 Tuesday night.
Patrick Cartier had 17 points and seven rebounds for Colorado State (13-17, 5-12). Isaiah Stevens scored 10 points.
The Spartans can secure the No. 5 seed and a first-round bye with a win in their regular-season finale Saturday at Air Force. The Rams host New Mexico on Friday to close the regular season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.