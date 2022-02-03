The Spartans are 0-8 against MWC opponents. San Jose State ranks seventh in the MWC with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Ibrahima Diallo averaging 1.7.
The Aggies and Spartans meet Thursday for the first time in MWC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rylan Jones is averaging 7.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Aggies. Justin Bean is averaging 10.8 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the past 10 games for Utah State.
Omari Moore is shooting 49.3% and averaging 13.8 points for the Spartans. Trey Anderson is averaging 6.5 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.
Spartans: 1-9, averaging 60.1 points, 25.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.