San Jose State hosts Hofstra following Estrada's 33-point game

Hofstra Pride (3-0) at San Jose State Spartans (3-0)
San Jose, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits the San Jose State Spartans after Aaron Estrada scored 33 points in Hofstra’s 85-80 win over the George Washington Colonials.
San Jose State went 8-23 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Spartans averaged 13.0 assists per game on 23.7 made field goals last season.
Hofstra went 8-8 on the road and 21-11 overall a season ago. The Pride averaged 77.9 points per game last season, 30.6 in the paint, 18.6 off of turnovers and 9.8 on fast breaks.
