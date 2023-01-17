San Jose State hosts House and New Mexico

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

San Jose State Spartans (12-6, 3-2 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (16-2, 3-2 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico -10; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts the San Jose State Spartans after Jaelen House scored 29 points in New Mexico’s 76-67 win over the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Lobos are 11-1 in home games. New Mexico is the MWC leader with 35.7 rebounds per game led by Morris Udeze averaging 8.3.

The Spartans are 3-2 against MWC opponents. San Jose State is second in the MWC with 35.4 rebounds per game led by Sage Tolbert averaging 7.8.

The Lobos and Spartans square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Mashburn Jr. is averaging 18.2 points for the Lobos. House is averaging 17.3 points, 4.6 assists and 3.1 steals over the past 10 games for New Mexico.

Omari Moore is averaging 15.1 points and 4.8 assists for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

