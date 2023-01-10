San Jose State hosts Moore and Fresno State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fresno State Bulldogs (6-9, 2-2 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (11-6, 2-2 MWC) San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose State -3; over/under is 122 BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State plays the San Jose State Spartans after Isaih Moore scored 23 points in Fresno State’s 79-57 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Spartans are 6-2 in home games. San Jose State ranks second in the MWC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Sage Tolbert averaging 2.5.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 in MWC play. Fresno State is 2-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Spartans and Bulldogs square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omari Moore is shooting 45.2% and averaging 15.1 points for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Isaih Moore is averaging 12.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 63.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 62.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

