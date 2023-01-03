San Jose State hosts Shaver and Boise State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

San Jose State Spartans (11-4, 2-0 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (10-4, 0-1 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boise State -10; over/under is 127 BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts the San Jose State Spartans after Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 22 points in Boise State’s 74-72 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Broncos are 5-1 in home games. Boise State ranks fifth in the MWC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyson Degenhart averaging 1.8.

The Spartans have gone 2-0 against MWC opponents. San Jose State is the MWC leader with 36.3 rebounds per game led by Sage Tolbert averaging 8.3.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaver is averaging 15.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, four assists and 2.1 steals for the Broncos. Chibuzo Agbo is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Omari Moore is averaging 15 points and 4.7 assists for the Spartans. Tibet Gorener is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

