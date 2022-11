San Jose State went 8-23 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Spartans gave up 72.3 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose State Spartans play the North Texas Mean Green in Nassau, Bahamas.

North Texas finished 25-7 overall with a 9-5 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Mean Green averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second chance points and 8.9 bench points last season.