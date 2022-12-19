San Jose State Spartans host the Cal Poly Mustangs in non-conference play

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-5) at San Jose State Spartans (8-4) San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Omari Moore and the San Jose State Spartans host Alimamy Koroma and the Cal Poly Mustangs in non-conference action. The Spartans have gone 4-1 in home games. San Jose State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Mustangs have gone 1-3 away from home. Cal Poly ranks eighth in the Big West shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Spartans. Sage Tolbert is averaging 10.3 points and 8.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for San Jose State.

Koroma is shooting 54.9% and averaging 12.6 points for the Mustangs. Trevon Taylor is averaging 10.6 points for Cal Poly.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article