San Jose State Spartans host the Cal Poly Mustangs in non-conference play

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-5) at San Jose State Spartans (8-4)
The Mustangs have gone 1-3 away from home. Cal Poly ranks eighth in the Big West shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Spartans. Sage Tolbert is averaging 10.3 points and 8.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for San Jose State.
Koroma is shooting 54.9% and averaging 12.6 points for the Mustangs. Trevon Taylor is averaging 10.6 points for Cal Poly.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.