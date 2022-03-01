The Falcons are 6-6 on their home court. Air Force is 5-14 against opponents over .500.
The Spartans are 1-15 in conference matchups. San Jose State is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.
The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Air Force won the last meeting 63-53 on Jan. 26. A.J. Walker scored 12 points points to help lead the Falcons to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is averaging 14.6 points for the Falcons. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Air Force.
Moore is scoring 13.3 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Spartans. Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 1-9, averaging 57.5 points, 22.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.
Spartans: 1-9, averaging 62.1 points, 26.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.