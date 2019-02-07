NEW YORK — Glenn Sanabria scored 11 points and his 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in the game broke a late tie and sparked Saint Francis (Brooklyn) to a 51-44 win over Wagner on Thursday night.

Rosel Hurley scored 12 and Jalen Jordan 10 for the Terriers (14-10, 6-5 Northeast Conference), who halted a two-game skid.

The low-scoring game was tight throughout with neither team leading by more than seven points. The teams were knotted at 37, 40, 42 and 44 in the last seven minutes. Wagner’s AJ Sumbry pulled the Seahawks into the 44-44 tie with his jumper at 1:45.

Each team missed before Sanabria fired his go-ahead 3-pointer and the Terriers closed out the game with four straight free throws from Sanabria and Deniz Celen.

Sanabria and Celen each had three steals and Hurley two as the Terriers, with 12 total steals, forced 19 Wagner turnovers. The Terriers only got six points from turnovers, however.

Romone Saunders scored 11 points and Sumbry 10 point for Wagner (10-12, 5-6).

