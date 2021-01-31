The 99 points were a season best for Western Illinois.
North Dakota scored 42 points in the first half, a season high for the team.
Filip Rebraca had 24 points for the Fighting Hawks (5-14, 4-6). Tyree Ihenacho added 13 points. Seybian Sims had 11 points.
The Leathernecks leveled the season series against the Fighting Hawks with the win. North Dakota defeated Western Illinois 83-81 on Friday.
