Sandage has 28, Illinois State downs Eastern Michigan 87-81

Sandage shot 6 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 13 of 14 from the free throw line for the Redbirds (4-6). Kendall Lewis scored 22 points while shooting 8 of 13 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line, and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Seneca Knight shot 5 for 9 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding nine rebounds and five assists.