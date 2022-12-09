Sandage leads Illinois State against SIU-Edwardsville after 28-point outing

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-3) at Illinois State Redbirds (4-6, 1-1 MVC)
The Cougars are 2-2 on the road. SIU-Edwardsville ranks second in the OVC allowing 68.0 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Lewis is scoring 13.5 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Redbirds. Seneca Knight is averaging 10.9 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 51.5% for Illinois State.
Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 12.3 points for the Cougars. Damarco Minor is averaging 12.2 points and 1.8 steals for SIU-Edwardsville.
