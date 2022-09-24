Sanders' 4 TDs helps Jackson St. rout Mississippi Valley St.

Sanders completed 40 of 51 passes for 438 yards with a touchdown pass to four different receivers. It was Sanders’ sixth-career passing game with 300 yards or more (third this season), and 12th career multi-touchdown passing game.

JACKSON, Miss. — Shedeur Sanders threw four touchdown passes and Jackson State rolled to a 49-7 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

Dallas Daniels had 10 catches for 142 yards receiving for his second consecutive game with more than 100 yards receiving for No. 11 Jackson State (4-0, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Santee Marshall had six carries for 118 yards rushing. Sy’veon Wilkerson carried the ball nine times for 55 yards including a 30-yard touchdown run.