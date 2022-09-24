Sanders' 4 TDs helps Jackson St. rout Mississippi Valley St.

JACKSON, Miss. — Shedeur Sanders threw four touchdown passes and Jackson State rolled to a 49-7 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.
Dallas Daniels had 10 catches for 142 yards receiving for his second consecutive game with more than 100 yards receiving for No. 11 Jackson State (4-0, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Santee Marshall had six carries for 118 yards rushing. Sy’veon Wilkerson carried the ball nine times for 55 yards including a 30-yard touchdown run.
It was Jackson State’s eighth straight win in the series.
Jamari Jones threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jacory Rankin on the game’s opening drive for Mississippi Valley State (0-4, 0-1).
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25