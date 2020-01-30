Jaylen Sims had 16 points for the Seahawks (7-16, 2-8). Marten Linssen added 12 points and seven rebounds. Ty Gadsden had 11 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Seahawks for the season. Towson defeated UNC Wilmington 67-60 on Jan. 4. Towson plays College of Charleston at home on Saturday. UNC Wilmington matches up against James Madison on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com