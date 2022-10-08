Sanders leads Jackson State past Alabama State 26-12

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Shedeur Sanders threw three touchdown passes to lead Jackson State to a 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday.
Alabama State got on the board first with a 19-yard toss from Dematrius Davis to Kisean Johnson but the extra point was missed.
Sanders dropped a perfect ball into Gaines’ hands and a field goal put the Tigers on top 10-6 at the half.
The Tigers had 441 yards of offense and converted 9 of 15 third-down attempts while Alabama State had 177 yards and was just 4 of 12 on third down.
