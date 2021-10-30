Kansas entered the day having forced at least one fumble in every game this season, but didn’t generate any turnovers in this one. … Tay Martin led Oklahoma State receivers with five receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown early in the second quarter that gave the Cowboys a 24-0 lead. … The Jayhawks had allowed just two sacks in the previous five outings, and didn’t allow one in this one until midway through the fourth quarter. It was the only one they surrendered. … Backup OSU quarterback Shane Illingworth completed 6 of 10 passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns in about a quarter and a half.