Kansas State: After five consecutive games of 200-plus rushing yards dating to last season, the Wildcats gained just 62 on the ground, including minus-3 in the second half. With starter Skylar Thompson out due to injury, Kansas State used two quarterbacks, with each having some good moments and some not-so-good. Will Howard started and was 4-of-12 passing for 50 yards. He also lost a fumbled snap late in the first quarter that was recovered by Oklahoma State’s Malcolm Rodriguez in the end zone for a touchdown. He ended up leading the Wildcats in rushing yards with 28 on three carries. After Howard got hurt, Jaren Lewis came on in the second quarter and completed 10 of 19 passes for 148 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Howard came back in a couple of times but couldn’t keep going and Lewis returned several times.