Sanders hit Malachi Wideman for a 20-yard score before scoring on a 29-yard run. Marshall’s 53-yard scoring run capped a 21-point third quarter for Jackson State. Sanders completed 17 of 24 passes as the Tigers piled up 496 yards on offense.
Glass completed 26 of 40 passes for 293 yards and two TDs. Odieu Hiliaire had 10 catches for 117 yards and a score. The Bulldogs rushed for only eight yards on 32 carries. Glass had 10 totes for minus-47 yards.
