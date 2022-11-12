Sanders throws 4 TD passes, Jackson State remains unbeaten

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MOBILE, Ala. — Shedeur Sanders had four touchdown passes and undefeated Jackson State beat Alabama A&M 27-13 on Saturday at the Gulf Coast Challenge to earn the Southwestern Athletic Conference Eastern Division berth to the league championship game for the second straight season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Tigers (10-0, 7-0), ranked fifth in the FCS coaches poll, will host the conference championship game on Dec. 3. They play at Alcorn State in their regular-season finale next Saturday.

The Bulldogs (3-7, 3-4) had a 10-7 lead after the first quarter before Sanders threw touchdown passes of 19 yards to D.J. Stevens and 35 yards to Shane Hooks for a 21-10 halftime lead.

Travis Hunter gave the Tigers their first touchdown after taking a pitch-pass from Sanders and going around the right end for a 20-yard score. Sanders added a 21-yard touchdown pass to Willie Gaines in the third quarter.

Hunter also had an interception on defense.

The Bulldogs’ scores came on Donovan Eaglin’s 1-yard run and two Victor Barbosa field goals.

