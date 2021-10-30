Jalani Eason’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Datavio Porter gave MVSU a 12-7 lead early in the third quarter but Jackson State regained the lead on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Sanders to Malachi Wideman. Later in the third, Young returned a fumble 26 yards for a touchdown and a 21-12 lead for the FCS No. 16 Tigers (7-1, 5-0 SWAC).
Early in the fourth quarter, the Delta Devils (2-6, 1-4) drew within two points on a 1-yard run by Caleb Johnson before Jackson State responded with a 74-yard TD pass from Sanders to Trevonte Rucker to close out the scoring.
Eason was 14-of-26 passing for 125 yards with the one touchdown and four interceptions.
