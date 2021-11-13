Jackson State — which clinched the East Division title, its first title since 2013 — closes the regular season at home against Alcorn State next Saturday and will host the SWAC Championship Game on Dec. 4.
Sanders was 24-of-31 passing for 260 yards with two interceptions — just his fourth and fifth of the season — and lost a fumble.
Jerodd Simms had 98 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Jaguars.
Acting head coach Gary Harrell improved to 4-0 while filling in for Deion Sanders, who has missed the past four weeks for Jackson State after suffering complications from foot surgery in September. Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and Shedeur’s father, was released from the hospital earlier in the week and returned to the sideline against Southern.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25