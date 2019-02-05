TOLEDO, Ohio — Jaelan Sanford scored six of his 17 points in the final three minutes to help Toledo pull away from Akron 63-52 on Tuesday night.

Akron led most of the second half until Spencer Littleson drained a 3 to give the Rockets a 45-44 advantage with 6:42 left. Luke Knapke scored underneath, Sanford hit a jumper for 56-50 lead and Sanford closed the scoring with four straight free throws to secure the win.

Nate Navigato added 11 points to go with six rebounds and four assists for Toledo. Knapke and Littleson finished with nine points and six rebounds apiece.

Toledo (19-4, 7-3 Mid-American Conference), which has won seven of its last eight games and sits atop the West Division in the conference standings, will face the East Division leader Bowling Green (16-6, 8-1) on Saturday.

Tyler Cheese had 19 points and Loren Cristian Jackson added 11 for Akron (13-9, 5-4), which was held to 18-of-64 shooting (28 percent).

