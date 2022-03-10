The Pirates have gone 11-8 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall scores 69.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.
The teams meet for the third time this season. UConn won 70-65 in the last matchup on Feb. 17. Sanogo led UConn with 20 points, and Jamir Harris led Seton Hall with 15 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: R.J. Cole is averaging 15.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Huskies. Sanogo is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for UConn.
Harris is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 7.8 points. Jared Rhoden is shooting 41.7% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Seton Hall.
LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 74 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 2.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.
Pirates: 8-2, averaging 66.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.