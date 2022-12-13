Sanogo leads Florida International against Howard after 23-point game

Florida International Panthers (4-4) at Howard Bison (4-8)
The Panthers have gone 0-2 away from home. Florida International is sixth in C-USA with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Nick Guadarrama averaging 3.9.
TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Hawkins is averaging 12.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bison. William Settle is averaging 13.2 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Howard.
Javaunte Hawkins averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Denver Jones is averaging 17.7 points and two steals for Florida International.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.