Santa Clara faces San Francisco after Stewart's 25-point game

San Francisco Dons (11-4) at Santa Clara Broncos (12-3)
The Dons are 2-1 in road games. San Francisco has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Broncos and Dons meet Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Podziemski is averaging 18.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Broncos. Keshawn Justice is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.
Khalil Shabazz is averaging 14.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Dons. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 14.5 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games for San Francisco.
LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.
Dons: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.