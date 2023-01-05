Santa Clara hosts Lewis and Pepperdine

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Santa Clara Broncos (13-4, 1-1 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-8, 0-1 WCC) Malibu, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pepperdine -1.5; over/under is 151.5 BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts the Santa Clara Broncos after Maxwell Lewis scored 20 points in Pepperdine’s 111-88 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Waves are 6-2 in home games. Pepperdine ranks ninth in the WCC in team defense, giving up 76.3 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Broncos are 1-1 in conference games. Santa Clara ranks second in the WCC with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Brandin Podziemski averaging 8.5.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis is averaging 19.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Podziemski is averaging 18.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 75.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

