The Broncos are 11-3 in home games. Santa Clara is seventh in the WCC in team defense, allowing 71.5 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.
The Lions are 2-5 in WCC play. Loyola Marymount (CA) has a 5-10 record against opponents over .500.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Williams is averaging 18.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Broncos. Josip Vrankic is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.
Scott is averaging 16.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Lions. Cameron Shelton is averaging 5.4 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).
LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.
Lions: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.
