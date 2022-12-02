Santa Clara hosts Sacramento State following Chappell's 23-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (3-4) at Santa Clara Broncos (6-2)
The Hornets are 2-1 in road games. Sacramento State is eighth in the Big Sky with 11.6 assists per game led by Gianni Hunt averaging 3.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Podziemski averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Carlos Stewart is shooting 32.9% and averaging 10.3 points for Santa Clara.
Chappell is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Hornets. Akolda Mawein is averaging 10.4 points for Sacramento State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.