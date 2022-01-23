The Toreros are 4-2 in conference play. San Diego ranks fifth in the WCC shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.
The Broncos and Toreros face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Williams is averaging 18.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Broncos. Keshawn Justice is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.
Bryce Monroe is averaging 6.3 points for the Toreros. Earlington is averaging 10.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the last 10 games for San Diego.
LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.
Toreros: 7-3, averaging 64.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.