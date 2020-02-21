BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara looks for its third straight win over Pacific at Spanos Center. Pacific’s last win at home against the Broncos came on Dec. 21, 2015.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jahlil Tripp has averaged 15.3 points and 8.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Tigers. Complementing Tripp is Justin Moore, who is maintaining an average of 8.3 points per game. The Broncos have been led by Josip Vrankic, who is averaging 12.4 points and 5.6 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOSIP: Vrankic has connected on 35.4 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 71.6 percent of his foul shots this season.