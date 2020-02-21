UNBEATEN WHEN: The Tigers are 17-0 when they hold opposing teams to 66 points or fewer and 3-9 when opponents exceed 66 points. The Broncos are 12-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 6-10 on the year otherwise.
STREAK STATS: Pacific has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 70.5 points while giving up 60.3.
DID YOU KNOW: Pacific is rated first among WCC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33 percent. The Tigers have averaged 10.8 offensive boards per game.
___
___
