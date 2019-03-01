Santa Clara (15-14, 7-8) vs. Portland (7-23, 0-15)

Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Portland. Santa Clara has won by an average of 10 points in its last seven wins over the Pilots. Portland’s last win in the series came on Feb. 7, 2015, a 74-54 win.

FAB FRESHMEN: Santa Clara’s Trey Wertz, Keshawn Justice and Guglielmo Caruso have collectively scored 41 percent of the team’s points this season, including 51 percent of all Broncos scoring over the last five games.

JUMPING FOR JOSIP: Josip Vrankic has connected on 32.1 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 5 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Santa Clara is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 15-8 when scoring at least 61.

COLD SPELL: Portland has lost its last seven home games, scoring an average of 57.4 points while giving up 76.6.

LAST FIVE: Portland has averaged only 59.6 points per game over its last five games. The Pilots have given up 70.8 points per game over that stretch.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.