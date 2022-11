BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays the UCF Knights after Brandin Podziemski scored 21 points in Santa Clara’s 69-61 victory against the DePaul Blue Demons.

Santa Clara went 21-12 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Broncos shot 48.4% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range last season.