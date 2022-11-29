Santa Clara plays Wyoming

Wyoming Cowboys (3-3) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (5-2)
The Cowboys are 3-3 in non-conference play. Wyoming ranks eighth in the MWC with 12.7 assists per game led by Hunter Maldonado averaging 3.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Podziemski is shooting 44.6% and averaging 19.9 points for the Broncos. Keshawn Justice is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Santa Clara.
Maldonado is averaging 14.7 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cowboys. Ethan Anderson is averaging 8.7 points and 3.2 assists for Wyoming.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.