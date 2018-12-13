SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Josh Martin had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Santa Clara rolled to an 82-54 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Thursday night.

Santa Clara (5-6) has won four of its last five games since opening the season with four consecutive losses. Mississippi Valley State (2-10) has lost four straight and is 0-9 on the road.

Keshawn Justice scored 16 points to lead Santa Clara. Justice and Martin made eight of the Broncos’ 12 3-pointers. Tahj Eaddy added 15 points, Josip Vrankic had 13 points and Trey Wertz 11.

Torico Simmons scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half for Mississippi Valley State.

It was just the second meeting between the schools. The Broncos beat the Delta Devils 73-70 in the first round of the Cable Car Classic on Dec. 27, 2002.

