SANTA CLARA, Calif. — DJ Mitchell had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Santa Clara defeated UC Santa Cruz 97-52 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Also in double figures for the Broncos were Giordan Williams with 16 points, Jalen Williams with 13, Jaden Bediako with 12, and Trey Wertz and Guglielmo Caruso with 11 apiece. Jalen Williams had five rebounds and four assists. Wertz had five assists and Bediako chipped in with seven rebounds.