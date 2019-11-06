Patrick Ramos and Haakon Ullrich scored 11 points apiece for the Division III Banana Slugs. Avri Finch added eight points and nine rebounds.
Santa Cruz had 22 turnovers and Santa Clara 15 but the Broncos had a 34-10 advantage in points after turnovers.
Santa Clara takes on Cal Poly at home on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.