SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Josip Vrankic and Tahj Eaddy each scored 19 points and Santa Clara blew the game open in the second half to beat Division II-member Sonoma State 82-54 on Sunday.

Santa Clara led 34-29 at halftime with each team making 10 field goals including two 3-pointers. The difference came at the free throw line with the Broncos shooting 12 of 13 and Sonoma State 7 of 10. The similarities ended there. Santa Clara (4-6) went on a 17-9 run to start the second half and led 51-38 on Vrankic’s layup with 12:11 to go.

Keshawn Justice scored 15 of his 16 points in the second half as the Broncos shot 17 of 28 (60.7 percent) after the break and 5 of 10 3-point range. Josh Martin chipped in 11 points for Santa Clara.

Wesley Gilbert led the Seawolves with 14 points and Aaron Porcil scored 13.

