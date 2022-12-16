Santa Clara secures 86-74 victory over UC Irvine

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Carlos Stewart scored 29 points as Santa Clara beat UC Irvine 86-74 on Thursday.
Justin Hohn finished with 14 points, five assists and two steals for the Anteaters (7-4). UC Irvine also got 14 points from Dawson Baker. In addition, Pierre Crockrell II finished with eight points.
Justice scored 12 points in the first half and Santa Clara went into halftime trailing 41-37. Stewart’s 21-point second half helped Santa Clara close out the 12-point victory.
