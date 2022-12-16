Santa Clara secures 86-74 victory over UC Irvine

Stewart was 8-of-12 shooting, including 5 for 7 from distance, and went 8 for 9 from the line for the Broncos (10-3). Keshawn Justice scored 26 points while going 8 of 14 from the floor, including 7 for 12 from distance, and 3 for 5 from the line, and added six rebounds and five assists. Jaden Bediako was 4-of-8 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.