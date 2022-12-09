Santa Clara takes home win streak into matchup with San Jose State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

San Jose State Spartans (7-3) at Santa Clara Broncos (8-2) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts San Jose State looking to extend its five-game home winning streak. The Broncos are 5-0 in home games. Santa Clara ranks fifth in the WCC with 14.5 assists per game led by Parker Braun averaging 2.9.

The Spartans are 1-1 on the road. San Jose State ranks eighth in the MWC with 13.5 assists per game led by Omari Moore averaging 4.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Podziemski is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Broncos. Keshawn Justice is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Santa Clara.

Moore is averaging 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Spartans. Sage Tolbert is averaging 10.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for San Jose State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

