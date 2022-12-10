Santa Clara takes home win streak into matchup with San Jose State

San Jose State Spartans (7-3) at Santa Clara Broncos (8-2)
The Spartans are 1-1 on the road. San Jose State ranks fifth in the MWC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Sage Tolbert averaging 5.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Podziemski is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 20.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals. Carlos Stewart is shooting 38.7% and averaging 12.0 points for Santa Clara.
Omari Moore is shooting 43.4% and averaging 13.5 points for the Spartans. Tolbert is averaging 10.3 points for San Jose State.
