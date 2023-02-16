Santa Clara visits BYU after Podziemski's 30-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Santa Clara Broncos (19-8, 7-5 WCC) at BYU Cougars (16-12, 6-7 WCC) Provo, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: BYU -4.5; over/under is 149 BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara visits the BYU Cougars after Brandin Podziemski scored 30 points in Santa Clara’s 71-69 victory over the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Cougars have gone 11-3 in home games. BYU ranks third in the WCC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Traore averaging 5.0.

The Broncos are 7-5 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara ranks fifth in the WCC with 13.5 assists per game led by Podziemski averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxson Robinson is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 8.8 points. Traore is averaging 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for BYU.

Podziemski is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Broncos. Keshawn Justice is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

