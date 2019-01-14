COLUMBUS, Ohio — Carly Santoro scored a season-high 25 points to reach the 1,000-career plateau and Ohio State beat No. 17 Michigan State 65-55 on Monday night.

Ohio State had its 15-point, second-half lead cut to six points with 53.8 seconds left when Jenna Allen was left open for a 3-pointer to cap a 6-0 run. But the Buckeyes made eight straight free throws from there to seal it.

Dorka Juhasz and Janai Crooms each scored 10 points and Makayla Waterman grabbed 10 rebounds for Ohio State (6-8, 2-3 Big Ten), which has won back-to-back games against ranked teams following a five-game losing streak. Santoro entered needing nine points to reach the milestone.

Santoro and Juhasz each made seven free throws as Ohio State was 22 of 34 compared to Michigan State’s 13 of 23.

Shay Colley had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan State (12-4, 2-3), which faces No. 9 Maryland on Thursday. Allen finished with 11 points and Taryn McCutcheon had 10. Victoria Gaines matched a season-high with 11 rebounds as each team had 43.

Michigan State still has a 23-12 edge in games played in Columbus.

